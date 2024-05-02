Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 224 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average is $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $110.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

