MONECO Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

