Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 36,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total value of $999,967.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,857,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,326 shares of company stock valued at $29,775,593 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.57.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $411.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.85 and a 1-year high of $440.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

