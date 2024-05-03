1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Issues Earnings Results

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter.
1st Capital Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FISB remained flat at $10.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. 1st Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.58.
