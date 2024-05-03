1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Issues Earnings Results

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter.

1st Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FISB remained flat at $10.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. 1st Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.58.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. It offers checking, saving, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; and other services including debit cards, check orders, and cannabis banking services.

