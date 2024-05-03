Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Declares $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$102.02. The stock had a trading volume of 519,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,438. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$69.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$92.30. The company has a market cap of C$109.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.6092114 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$113.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$111.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.66, for a total value of C$1,318,349.25. In related news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total transaction of C$332,430.00. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.66, for a total transaction of C$1,318,349.25. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,009 shares of company stock worth $32,364,302. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

