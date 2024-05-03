Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 2,696 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.28.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
