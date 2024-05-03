Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s previous close.

JHG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.93.

NYSE:JHG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.55. 1,092,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,822. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,893,000 after acquiring an additional 914,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,580,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,465,000 after buying an additional 40,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after buying an additional 419,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,446,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,905,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,791,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,018,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

