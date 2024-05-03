Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,832 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,837,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6,741.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 359,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after buying an additional 354,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.61. 1,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,529. The company has a market cap of $393.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.80. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $86.83.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.