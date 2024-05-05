Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 259 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $319.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $327.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,534. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

