Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $310,000 Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3,554.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,601 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 59.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,804,000 after acquiring an additional 924,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 38.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after acquiring an additional 541,219 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 689.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 454,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,741,000 after acquiring an additional 396,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 339.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 102,008 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.56. 1,040,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $91.90 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.59.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.42%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

