LSV Asset Management Has $65.61 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,139,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 307,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management's holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $65,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,371. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors



Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

