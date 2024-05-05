VeraBank N.A. Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,852,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,838,000 after buying an additional 9,703,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,269,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,550,942,000 after buying an additional 1,275,060 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,744,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,122,000 after buying an additional 92,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,822,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,613,557,000 after acquiring an additional 390,118 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.99. 22,767,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,353,938. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.70 and a 12 month high of $176.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

