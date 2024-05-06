3,107 Shares in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Purchased by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RBB Bancorp

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao bought 6,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $102,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 501,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 23,977 shares of company stock valued at $407,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $18.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $339.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

