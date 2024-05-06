Ameresco (AMRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Ameresco to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ameresco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMRC stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

