Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$99.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BBD.B. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$96.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$87.56.
In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
