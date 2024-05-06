Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$99.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BBD.B. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$96.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$87.56.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$71.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.44. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$39.87 and a 52 week high of C$71.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

