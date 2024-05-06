Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 8.6% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $19,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $39.54. 263,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.