Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $1,658,225.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares in the company, valued at $50,226,308.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Friday, March 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.76, for a total value of $1,814,400.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $495,040.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $707.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 84.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $678.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.41. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,913,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 47,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 461,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,844,000 after acquiring an additional 73,564 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.