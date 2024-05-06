Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$75.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCO. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.44.

Cameco Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:CCO opened at C$66.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$35.65 and a 12-month high of C$72.37.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of C$844.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.5829133 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 50,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total value of C$3,162,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total value of C$3,162,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total value of C$816,899.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,694 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,228. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

