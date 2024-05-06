Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.95

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $249.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

