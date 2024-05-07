Autohome (ATHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Autohome to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Autohome had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $269.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.99 million. On average, analysts expect Autohome to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ATHM opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.