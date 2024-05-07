Douglas Elliman (DOUG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Douglas Elliman to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $214.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.52 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Douglas Elliman to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOUG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. 309,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,046. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. Douglas Elliman has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

