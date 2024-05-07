Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Stock Performance
NYSE CO opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.50.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Cord Blood
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Traders Sell but Investors Still Win After Palantir’s Earnings
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Buy The Dip in Disney After Magical Profit Beat
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.