Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of PTLO traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.12. 1,809,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $811.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. Portillo’s has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Portillo’s will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Portillo’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 1,493.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Portillo’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 241.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

