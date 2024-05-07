Sapient Capital LLC Invests $305,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $39.50.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
