Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 8,540 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 2,867.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 523,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after acquiring an additional 505,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 233.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 333,470 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 100,754 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 142,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 436.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 95,304 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PTF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $390.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

