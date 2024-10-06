Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEVA. Barclays raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.89.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,285. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.