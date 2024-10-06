Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) Insider Buys A$49,642.74 in Stock

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS – Get Free Report) insider Ian Murray purchased 282,061 shares of Jupiter Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,642.74 ($34,236.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Perth, Australia.

