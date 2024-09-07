EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $2.49 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.68. The company had a trading volume of 609,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.51. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.81 and a 1-year high of $312.76.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.