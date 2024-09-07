iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Trimmed by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,067 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,909 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,074,000 after purchasing an additional 973,742 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,661,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,285,000 after purchasing an additional 965,407 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average is $102.77. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

