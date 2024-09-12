China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,000 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the August 15th total of 18,748,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 271.1 days.

China Youzan Stock Performance

CHNVF stock remained flat at C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. China Youzan has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Get China Youzan alerts:

China Youzan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Third Party Payment Services, Merchant Services, and Other. The company offers third party payment and related consultancy services; and an e-commerce platform with various Software as a Service (Saas) products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Youzan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Youzan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.