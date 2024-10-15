America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Update

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 937,300 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 711,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Shares of CRMT traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 183,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,953. The company has a market capitalization of $274.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $85.68.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $347.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other America's Car-Mart news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 23,255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $999,965.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 148,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,405,065. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 813,953 shares of America's Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,582,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,041,609. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

