Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Up 28.9% in September

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN HNW remained flat at $12.34 on Tuesday. 22,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,542. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.