Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Director Sells $976,500.00 in Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,836,398 shares in the company, valued at $157,424,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Radford Lovett II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,035,000.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, William Radford Lovett II sold 8,698 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $264,332.22.

On Thursday, August 22nd, William Radford Lovett II sold 16,466 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $506,000.18.

On Wednesday, August 7th, William Radford Lovett II sold 798 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $22,383.90.

On Thursday, July 18th, William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $771,710.10.

NASDAQ DFH traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 529,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,115,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,504,000 after acquiring an additional 45,890 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,866,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,182,000 after purchasing an additional 277,499 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 98,922 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 150,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 57.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dream Finders Homes

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

