First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Trading Down 0.6%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 101,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 279,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FQVLF. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

