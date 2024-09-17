iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.13

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.13 and last traded at $116.99, with a volume of 434864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.61.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.36.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

