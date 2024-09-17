Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $279.61

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $279.61 and last traded at $279.24, with a volume of 618955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.46. The company has a market capitalization of $417.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $17,924,000. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 659.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

