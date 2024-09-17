Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 12,033 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 748.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Chemed worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total transaction of $1,123,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total transaction of $1,123,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total value of $474,924.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,894.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,744 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,231 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $578.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $578.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $497.36 and a 12 month high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.76%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

