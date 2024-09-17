AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) vs. Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enfusion and AvePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enfusion 3 2 1 0 1.67 AvePoint 0 1 3 0 2.75

Enfusion currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. AvePoint has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.78%. Given Enfusion’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enfusion is more favorable than AvePoint.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enfusion 1.98% 6.17% 4.51% AvePoint -4.77% -6.66% -3.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Enfusion and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

81.1% of Enfusion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Enfusion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of AvePoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enfusion and AvePoint”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enfusion $188.35 million 5.71 $6.03 million $0.03 280.00 AvePoint $299.88 million 7.38 -$21.50 million ($0.08) -149.25

Enfusion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AvePoint. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enfusion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Enfusion has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enfusion beats AvePoint on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. It also offers Accounting/General Ledger System, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion Analytics System, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. Enfusion, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

