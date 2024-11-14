Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 642 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.9% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Etfidea LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $534.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.