T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

TMUS opened at $240.88 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.77 and a fifty-two week high of $241.09. The company has a market capitalization of $279.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total value of $2,561,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,924 shares of company stock worth $97,427,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

