Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys 474 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JIRE stock opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.00. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.