Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.34

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.34 and last traded at $76.34, with a volume of 8091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.04.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

