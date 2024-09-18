Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.801 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$94.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$96.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.55. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$84.73 and a 52 week high of C$112.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.48.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.81 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 7.1499605 EPS for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Axel Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.47, for a total transaction of C$2,536,988.40. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

