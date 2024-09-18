Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 415,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $110,321,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.06% of McDonald’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.11.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $293.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.53. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

