Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

EIM opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.