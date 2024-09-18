Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,706 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.5% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,868,820 shares of company stock worth $267,819,424 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $167.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $464.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $173.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.89 and its 200 day moving average is $130.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

