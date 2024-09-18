Sun Life Financial Inc. Acquires 30,400 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $19,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

BATS INDA opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

