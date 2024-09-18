Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $14.21 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.8 %

Pfizer stock opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $169.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -497.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

