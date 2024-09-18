Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $2.31 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,451,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,821,000 after buying an additional 215,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in CME Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CME Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,678,000 after purchasing an additional 189,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,667,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,551,000 after buying an additional 23,583 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.73.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $218.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.63 and its 200 day moving average is $207.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

