IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 25.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,038,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 325,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 10.8% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 50,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $239.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

